Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

