Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,288 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after buying an additional 217,889 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

