Courier Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GS opened at $309.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.87 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

