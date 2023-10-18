Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 171.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $536.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $497.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

