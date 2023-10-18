Courier Capital LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

