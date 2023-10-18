Courier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Target stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.