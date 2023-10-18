Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.83 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.80.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

