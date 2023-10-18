Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.