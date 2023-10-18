Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.57. 449,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,537. The company has a market cap of $336.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

