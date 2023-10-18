Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.94. 3,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,795. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average is $247.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.