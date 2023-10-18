Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

