Credit Agricole S A Has $693,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.