Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Match Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MTCH stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.