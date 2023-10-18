Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

