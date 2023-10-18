Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

