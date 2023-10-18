Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

