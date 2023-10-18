Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

