Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,234 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,578 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,838.4% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 88,234 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.8 %

FCX stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

