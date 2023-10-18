Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.