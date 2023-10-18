Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Biogen by 995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

