Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,881.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,699 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,857 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

