Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,964,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $54,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $46,441,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at $397,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,683 shares of company stock worth $7,468,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

