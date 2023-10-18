Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.52 and its 200-day moving average is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,136,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,807 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

