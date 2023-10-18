Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 577.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,803,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $402.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.24. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $258.89 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

