Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

