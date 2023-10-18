Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

