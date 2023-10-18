Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.