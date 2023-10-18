Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $514.27 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $389.48 and a 52 week high of $525.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

