Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,544 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

