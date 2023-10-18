Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.03 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

