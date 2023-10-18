Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.33 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,908 shares of company stock worth $23,931,621. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

