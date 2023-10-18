Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 10,066 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 332.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.21 and a 200 day moving average of $329.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.87 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

