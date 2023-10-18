Dakota Wealth Management Sells 262 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 73.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

D opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on D. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.