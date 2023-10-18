Dakota Wealth Management Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $189.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.47. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

