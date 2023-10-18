Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $43.01

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $44.20. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 4,528 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 176.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,982,000 after purchasing an additional 113,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Recommended Stories

