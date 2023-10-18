Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,198 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $608.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $577.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

