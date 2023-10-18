Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,477 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of BA opened at $185.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

