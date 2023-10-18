Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 867,138 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,754,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,786,000 after buying an additional 335,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

