Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

