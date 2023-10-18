Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,102 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,102 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

