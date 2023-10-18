Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

