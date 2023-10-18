Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.41

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 4674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.45 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

