DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Holdings Increased by Voce Capital Management LLC

Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. DocGo makes up 5.4% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Voce Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of DocGo worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 22.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 232,144 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of DocGo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,334 shares of company stock valued at $745,354 in the last three months. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.27.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.