Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $66.32

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.32, but opened at $67.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 34,897 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.