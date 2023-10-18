Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 122.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $100,356,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.07.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.12 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

