Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.63 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.12. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

