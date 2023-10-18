Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

