Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.77 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -120.84, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

