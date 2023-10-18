Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.