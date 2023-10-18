Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

